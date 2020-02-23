Biologics 2017 Global Market Expected to Reach $172.25 Billion at CAGR of 8.11% by Forecasts 2022
The Biologics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Biologics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 8.11% from 108050 million $ in 2013 to 136520 million $ in 2016, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Biologics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, The market size of the Biologics will reach 172250 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Roche
Amgen
AbbVie
Sanofi-Aventis
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer
Novo Nordisk
Eli Lilly
Novartis
Merck
3sbio
Changchun High Tech
CP Guojian
Biotech
Gelgen
Innovent
Dong Bao
Ganlee
United Laboratories
Skye Biologics
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (Antibody, Hormone, Growth Factors, , )
Industry Segmentation (Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Section 1 Biologics Product Definition
Section 2 Global Biologics Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Biologics Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Biologics Business Revenue
2.3 Global Biologics Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Biologics Business Introduction
3.1 Roche Biologics Business Introduction
3.1.1 Roche Biologics Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016
3.1.2 Roche Biologics Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Roche Interview Record
3.1.4 Roche Biologics Business Profile
3.1.5 Roche Biologics Product Specification
3.2 Amgen Biologics Business Introduction
3.2.1 Amgen Biologics Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016
3.2.2 Amgen Biologics Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 Amgen Biologics Business Overview
3.2.5 Amgen Biologics Product Specification
3.3 AbbVie Biologics Business Introduction
3.3.1 AbbVie Biologics Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016
3.3.2 AbbVie Biologics Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 AbbVie Biologics Business Overview
3.3.5 AbbVie Biologics Product Specification
3.4 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics Business Introduction
3.5 Johnson & Johnson Biologics Business Introduction
3.6 Pfizer Biologics Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
5.1 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2013-2016
5.2 Different Biologics Product Type Price 2013-2016
5.3 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2013-2016
6.2 Different Industry Price 2013-2016
6.3 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2013-2016
7.2 Global Biologics Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
Section 8 Biologics Market Forecast 2017-2021
Section 9 Biologics Segmentation Product Type
9.1 Antibody Product Introduction
9.2 Hormone Product Introduction
9.3 Growth Factors Product Introduction
Section 10 Biologics Segmentation Industry
10.1 Tumor Clients
10.2 Diabetes Clients
10.3 Cardiovascular Clients
10.4 Hemophilia Clients
Section 11 Biologics Cost of Production Analysis
11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis
11.2 Technology Cost Analysis
11.3 Labor Cost Analysis
11.4 Cost Overview
Section 12 Conclusion
