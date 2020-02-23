Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market Worldwide Highest Growth with Top Key Players AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Catalent Inc, Kemwell Bipharma

Biopharmaceuticals are the drugs produced by using biotechnology. Biopharmaceutical products are normally protein (antibodies), nucleic acids (DNA, RNA or oligonucleotides). They are used for therapeutic and in-vivo diagnostic purpose. Biopharmaceutical substances are derived from the life forms. It is fastest growing segment of the pharmaceutical market. At the moment, biopharmaceuticals are generally delivered by intravenous or subcutaneous injection. This way of administration is effective but not desired by patients especially in the case of chronic disease. Oral drug delivery is the most preferred route of drug administration. Oral drug delivery route is convenient and easy to use. Even though oral drug delivery of biopharmaceutical bring as many advantages as challenges since it shows several barriers like, pH variations, enzymes, tights junctions, electrolytes, water and food effect which limit the absorption of biopharmaceuticals.

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market: Drivers and Restraints

Safety and efficacy associated with the biopharmaceutical products are the factors driving the growth of this market. Biopharmaceutical can also treat diseases which were previously untreatable due to targeted delivery. Biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market will be driven by patient compliance of these products. But there remain challenges of bioavailability of these products if given orally. If biopharmaceutical drugs are given orally, they will be degraded by enzymes and acidic environment in stomach and GI. These products cannot cross epithelial barrier of small intestine due to the large size of their molecules. Due to these factors bioavailability of orally induced biopharmaceuticals decreases. The high cost associated with the biopharmaceutical substances is also a restraint for the growth of biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market.

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market: Segmentation

Biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel and region.

On the basis of distribution channel biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market: Overview

Biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market is expected to show significant growth. Patient’s preference for less invasive route of administration is expected to drive the growth of biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market. Development of various technology such as Gastrointestinal Permeation Enhancement Technology, Eligen, Oral Antibody Platform and others, facilitating the oral drug delivery and increasing bioavailability will be factors for the growth of this market. Safety & efficacy and capability of these agents to target specific disease will boost the growth of biopharmaceutical market. The focus of pharmaceutical companies towards biotechnology, development of biopharmaceutical products is expected to drive the growth of biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market. Biopharmaceutical market is expected to be benefited by entry of the new players with innovative technology.

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to be the biggest market for biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery segment. Availability of key players, better research & development facilities and better reimbursement policies are the factors driving the growth of this market. Increasing prevalence of life-style diseases are also expected to drive the growth of biopharmaceutical market in this region. Asia Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing segment especially India due to the presence of major market players and increasing need for personalized medicines. Increasing focus of companies on biopharmaceuticals products is fueling the growth of biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market.

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market are AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Catalent Inc, Kemwell Bipharma., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Biocon, Sanofi, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S. These companies are focusing on the development of technology which will improve the bioavailability of orally induced biopharmaceutical products. They are also focusing on research and development for the targeted drug delivery. Key players are using merger & acquisition and collaboration strategies to increase their presence in the biopharmaceutical market.