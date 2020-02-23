Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years

”

This report studies the Blood Banking market, and blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating, and storing blood. A blood bank is a center where blood gathered as a result of blood donation is stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. The term “”blood bank”” typically refers to a division of a hospital where the storage of blood product occurs and where proper testing is performed (to reduce the risk of transfusion related adverse events). However, it sometimes refers to a collection center, and indeed some hospitals also perform collection.

Scope of the Report:

Blood and blood products can be applied in Hospital, Clinic and Other. The most of Blood and blood products is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 56.6 % in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.9% in 2017. Over the past five years, the number of U.S. blood transfusions has decreased by about 33%, down from 15 million units to 11 million units, according to the American Red Cross. This decline has mostly stemmed from an uptick in “”minimally invasive”” surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery, and shifts in transfusion guidelines from different medical groups.

Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35.5% in 2016. Blood and blood products market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

The global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market is valued at 26000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 40500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Bank (Blood Banking).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market by product type and applications/end industries.

