Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Value Projected to Expand by 2026

Buccal drug delivery system is a therapeutic option which delivers drugs through buccal mucosal lines (space between inner cheek and upper gingivae). Through buccal drug delivery system, the desired therapeutic dose of the drug gets immediately absorbed into plasma and the consistency of the concentration can be maintained throughout the duration of the treatment. Buccal dosage form may be of a) matrix type or b) reservoir type. In matrix type, the buccal path is configured in a matrix, comprising drugs, adhesives, and additives, all combined together. In reservoir type, the buccal path is fabricated in a reservoir system, consisting of a cavity for drug and adhesives separated from the drug. An impermeable surface is applied to the drug in order to direct drug delivery, reduce risk of patch deformation, and drug loss.

The global buccal drug delivery system market is primarily driven by factors, such as, ease of drug administration and termination, low “first-pace effect”, availability of blood vessels, rapid absorption of drugs into plasma, rise in preference of macromolecules, including peptides, absorption enhancers, etc., increasing use of smaller molecules, and growing availability of non-ionized drugs. Furthermore, presence of major players in the market and availability of drugs is likely to boost the growth of the global buccal drug delivery system market during the forecast period. However, the market is anticipated to encounter challenges in terms of stringent regulatory conditions and law pertaining to intellectual property rights in the near future. Nevertheless, technological advancement and rise in mergers and acquisitions are expected to propel the global buccal drug delivery system market during the forecast period.

In terms of formulation, the global buccal drug delivery system market can be segmented into sublingual films, tablets, and sprays. The market can be classified into insulin, nicotin, nifedipine, flubiprofen, and others, based on active ingredients. By end-user, the global buccal drug delivery system market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global buccal drug delivery system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the leading share of the global buccal drug delivery system market in 2017, owing to highly developed pharmaceutical industry, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, well-established health care infrastructure, presence of major players, high awareness of the product among end-users, and technological advancements in the region. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. accounted for major share of the buccal drug delivery system market in 2017, while the market in Italy and Spain is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Highly developed health care industry, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, availability of drugs, presence of major players, and participation of small companies (particularly from Germany) in the market are the key factors which supported Germany, France, and the U.K. to capture the leading share of the buccal drug delivery systems market in Europe in 2017. Developing health care infrastructure and technological advancements are likely to propel the growth of the buccal drug delivery systems market in Italy and Spain in the next few years.

In Asia, China and Japan held the dominant share of the buccal drug delivery system market in 2017. The buccal drug delivery system market in India is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the near future, owing to the developing pharmaceutical industry, presence of well-established domestic players, and intense competition between domestic and international players in the country. Underdeveloped pharmaceutical industry and lack of awareness about buccal drug delivery system are likely to hamper the growth of the buccal drug delivery systems market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global buccal drug delivery system market include Ethypharm, Cynapsus, Ardea Biosciences, Applied Pharma Research, BioDelivery Sciences, Cynapsus, Actavis, and Endo Pharmaceutical.

