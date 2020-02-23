Business Overview: Global Agriculture Packaging Market Trends, Current and Future Players, 2019

Agriculture packaging market manufacturers are mainly highlighting on mounting footprint through convenience and sustainable packaging. Several packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, bottles, etc. with better ability to withstand unwanted atmospheric conditions such as rain, sunlight, etc. and helps in increasing the shelf life of pesticides. Containers, pouches, bags, etc. which are used for packaging of pesticides also provides protection from climatic, mechanical and biological factors. Agrochemicals are critical to the agricultural sector, as they facilitate growth of the sector while preventing/reducing the impact of disasters. Therefore, the need for packaging for agricultural products is expected to remain as critical during the forecast period as it is now.

Global Agriculture Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Packaging.

This report researches the worldwide Agriculture Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agriculture Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Agriculture Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Agriculture Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bemis Company, Inc

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H.B. Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A

Greif, Inc

Time Technoplast Ltd

Berry Global, Inc

Proampac LLC

Klckner Pentaplast Group

Agriculture Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

Agriculture Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits

Agriculture Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agriculture Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…..

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agriculture Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Agriculture Packaging manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

