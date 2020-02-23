Business Travel Insurance Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players – Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Allianz SE, Seven Corners Inc., Travel safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC.

The study report titled Global Business Travel Insurance Market offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. The report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favorable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors.

The Business Travel Insurance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Business Travel Insurance market are increasing popularity due to international trade and increasing need to maintain relations with client. Moreover, rise in incidence of loss of luggage due to increase in tourist arrivals is a major driver which propelling the growth of the market.

By Market Players: Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Allianz SE, Seven Corners Inc., Travel safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC, MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc., American International Group, AXA Group, Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd., Chubb Ltd.

Business travel Insurance is a type of insurance which is intended for people who travel internationally for business purpose. Business travelers have a different set of concerns when buying travel insurance and should select a plan that fits their needs and their companys needs accordingly. People travelling abroad to attend a conference, visit customers or suppliers or discuss business relations with offices overseas wont want travel mishaps to interface with important business engagements.

Moreover, it provides benefits such as risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for the accident or illness, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation and loss of passport & other travel document.

The trend recently engage in Business Travel Insurance is rising global economic order & trade practices which enhancing the market. The regional analysis of Global Business Travel Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Table of Content

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Key Trends

1.3.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1.Business Travel Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2.Business Travel Insurance Market, by End-Use, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3.Business Travel Insurance Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Business Travel Insurance Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Industry Evolution

2.2.2.Scope of the Study

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Business Travel Insurance Market Dynamics

3.1.See Saw Analysis

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Business Travel Insurance Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porters 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political Scenario

4.2.2.Economic Scenario

4.2.3.Social Scenario

4.2.4.Technological Scenario

4.3.Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1.Supplier

4.3.2.Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3.Distributors

4.3.4.End-Users

4.4.Key Buying Criteria

4.5.Regulatory Framework

4.6.Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1.Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2.Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3.Labour Cost Analysis

4.7.Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Business Travel Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3.Key Market Players

5.4.Business Travel Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Insurance Trade

5.4.1.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.Insurance Company

5.4.2.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.Bank

5.4.3.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.Insurance Broker

5.4.4.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.Insurance Aggregator

5.4.5.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6.Others

5.4.6.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

