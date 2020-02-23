Composite Cardboard Tubes Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2026

Packaging industry has taken a new turn in the recent years. Apart from protection and product preservation, more emphasis is given on product communication, branding and many such functions that focus on product visibility. Composite cardboard tubes are one such packaging type that play a vital role in enhancing the appeal and image of a particular product for the customer, simultaneously providing protection and augmenting shelf presence. Composite cardboard tubes are usually used for packaging of premium and promotional items.

They are a highly adaptable packaging form as they use comparatively less material than cardboard boxes of similar specifications. In addition, composite cardboard tubes are robust, tough to crush and are characterized by their shape retaining property. Owing to these aspects they are highly preferred for logistics.

According to the recent research carried out by XploreMR, demand for composite cardboard tubes is expected to rise at a value CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Increasing focus on product promotion and branding is expected to play a major role in the growth in demand of composite cardboard tubes across regions.

The overall demand for composite cardboard tubes is increasing at a steady pace across the globe. However, this type of packaging is expected to witness high demand for Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region in the due course. Emerging economies in this region are marked with increasing number of end user companies that use composite cardboard tubes.

Moreover, transit operations are increasing in this region, APEJ being the first preference for several companies. This region is being tapped by many players that deal with pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food and beverages, thus positively influencing the overall packaging industry in the region. In addition, the growing demand for efficient yet attractive packaging style is expected to push the sales of composite cardboard tubes in countries such as China and India.

As per research, the demand and sale of composite cardboard tubes in China is higher than other counties, followed by India. The total sale of composite cardboard tubes in APEJ is anticipated to reach a value a little over US$ 800 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2026).

Corrugated Boards to be the Consumers’ First Choice for Packaging Purposes

Corrugated boards are gaining high traction in the packaging world since recent past. They are cost effective packaging solutions and do not require high cost manufacturing tools and equipment. Additionally, they are easy to recycle. The demand for corrugated boards is increasing at a stellar pace and is expected to continue with this trend in the coming years.

The main reason for their increasing demand and adoption is the cushioning they provide to the product thus ensuring safety during transportation, handling and shipping. Depending on the product type and specifications, corrugated boards differ in thickness and also are available in varying sizes. Few other aspects that are supporting the increasing demand of corrugated boards include light weight, ease and convenience, sustainability and better printing capabilities.

Use of Composite Cardboard Tubes to Grow in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Food and beverages have shown potential use of composite cardboard tubes. However, their use in the cosmetic and personal care industry is also rising at a higher pace. Several cosmetic products and personal care products such as creams, ointments, oils etc., require efficient packaging and safety from temperatures. Composite cardboard tubes offer higher resistance to heat and moderate resistance to pressure, which has been driving the adoption of composite cardboard tubes in this industry.

Ring Pull Style Lid Type to Favour the Growth of the Global Market

With respect to different lid types, ring pull style has gained high popularity owing to ease in handling and lid opening. Even though the sales revenue generated by this type of lid assembly is relatively less, its growth rate is expected to steam up in the years to follow. This type of lid assembly is largely used in food and beverages.

The research report provides analysis on key companies involved in composite cardboard tubes manufacturing. To name a few, major companies such as Ace Paper Tube Corp, Smurfit Kappa Group, Valk Industries, CBT Packaging Ltd., and Visican Ltd., are profiled in this research report.

