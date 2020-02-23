Concrete Bonding Agent Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023
Concrete Bonding Agent Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global concrete bonding agent market by agent (cementitious latex based agent and epoxy-based agent), application (repairing, decorative, construction, marine, flooring, and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global concrete bonding agent market include:
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Fosroc, Inc. (U.K)
• Mapei S.P.A. (Italy)
• Saint-Gobain Weber (France)
• DowDuPont (U.S.)
• The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S.)
• The QUIKRETE Companies (U.S.)
• GCP Applied Technologies Inc (U.S.)
• Lafargeholcim (Switzerland)
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3597671-concrete-bonding-agent-market-research-forecast-report-to-2023
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of agent, the global concrete bonding agent market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cementitious latex based agent
• Epoxy based agent
On the basis of application, the global concrete bonding agent market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Repairing
• Decorative
• Construction
• Marine
• Flooring
• Others
On the basis of region, the global concrete bonding agent market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
…….
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3597671-concrete-bonding-agent-market-research-forecast-report-to-2023
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market By Agent
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cementitious Latex Based Agent
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
7.3 Epoxy Based Agent
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
Continued……
Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3597671
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.