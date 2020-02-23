Concrete Bonding Agent Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Press Release

 

Concrete Bonding Agent Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global concrete bonding agent market by agent (cementitious latex based agent and epoxy-based agent), application (repairing, decorative, construction, marine, flooring, and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global concrete bonding agent market include:

  • Sika AG (Switzerland)
    • BASF SE (Germany)
    • Fosroc, Inc. (U.K)
    • Mapei S.P.A. (Italy)
    • Saint-Gobain Weber (France)
    • DowDuPont (U.S.)
    • The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S.)
    • The QUIKRETE Companies (U.S.)
    • GCP Applied Technologies Inc (U.S.)
    • Lafargeholcim (Switzerland)

 

Get a Sample Report @    https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3597671-concrete-bonding-agent-market-research-forecast-report-to-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America

On the basis of agent, the global concrete bonding agent market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Cementitious latex based agent
    • Epoxy based agent

On the basis of application, the global concrete bonding agent market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Repairing
    • Decorative
    • Construction
    • Marine
    • Flooring
    • Others

On the basis of region, the global concrete bonding agent market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • Latin America

…….

 

Enquiry About Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3597671-concrete-bonding-agent-market-research-forecast-report-to-2023

 

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

  1. Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market By Agent

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cementitious Latex Based Agent

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

7.3 Epoxy Based Agent

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

 Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3597671

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Post Views: 59
Tagged , , , ,