Conductive Glue Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Conductive Glue Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the conductive glue market by types (electrically, thermally, UV curing and others), by application (surface mount devices, wire-tacking, potting and encapsulation, conformal coating); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The conductive glue market is projected to reach USD 8.11 billion, at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2022.

The major players in conductive glue market include:

Henkel

• 3M Company

• Evonik Industries

• Dow Corning

• Mitsui Chemicals

• LG Chemical

• BASF SE

• Alent PLC

• Kyocera Chemical Corp

• Indium Corporation

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

South America

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of types, the conductive glue market has been categorized into the following segments:

Electrically

• Thermally

• UV Curing

• Others

On the basis of application, the conductive glue market has been categorized into the following segments:

Surface Mount Devices

• Wire-tacking

• Potting and Encapsulation

• Conformal Coating

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Conductive Glue Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Conductive Glue Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……

