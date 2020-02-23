Connected Mobility Solutions Market Segmentation,Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2023 Market Research Report

Connected Mobility Solutions Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global connected mobility solutions market by technology (Wi-Fi, bluetooth, and 4G), by applications (navigation and telematics) by connectivity (integrated connectivity and embedded connectivity); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global connected mobility solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

The major players in global connected mobility solutions market include:

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Cisco System Inc (U.S.)

• Nokia Networks (Finland)

• Molex Incorporated (U.S.)

• Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

• HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of technology, the global connected mobility solutions market has been categorized into the following segments:

Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• 4G

On the basis of applications, the global connected mobility solutions market has been categorized into the following segments:

Navigation

• Telematics

On the basis of connectivity, the global connected mobility solutions market has been categorized into the following segments:

Integrated Connectivity

• Embedded Connectivity

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Demand For Cloud Based Connected Mobility Solution In Automotive Sector

5.2.2 Increasing Popularity Of Connected Cars Among People

5.2.3 Increasing Adoption Of Internet Of Things

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Lack Of Technical Expertise

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Emergence Of Smart Cities

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.6.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.6.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.6.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

6 Market Alerts

6.1 Impact Analysis Of Emerging Technology

6.1.1 Big Data Analytics

6.2 Use Cases & Best Practices

7 Global Connected Mobility Solutions Market, By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2. Wi-Fi

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2018-2023

7.3 Bluetooth

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2018-2023

7.4 3G

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Countr, 2018-2023

7.5 4G/LTE

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Countr, 2018-2023

Continued……

