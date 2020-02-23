Connected Workplace 2019 Global Market Growth Analysis, Development Status and Outlook, Applications-Forecasts To 2023

Connected Workplace Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global connected workplace market by components (security systems, smart lighting), by types (telecommuting, virtual team, hot desk), by deployment (on-premise, on-cloud, hybrid), by applications (monitoring, building automation); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global connected workplace market was valued at USD 14 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11%.

The major players in global connected workplace market include:

Siemens AG (Germany)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

• ABB Ltd. (U.S.)

• Deloitte Pvt. Co. (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric SA (France)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

• Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.)

• United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

On the basis of components, the global connected workplace market has been categorized into the following segments:

Security Systems

• Smart Lighting

On the basis of types, the global connected workplace market has been categorized into the following segments:

Telecommuting

• Virtual Team

• Hot Desk

On the basis of deployment, the global connected workplace market has been categorized into the following segments:

On-Premise

• On-Cloud

• Hybrid

On the basis of applications, the global connected workplace market has been categorized into the following segments:

Monitoring

• Building Automation

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Connected Workplacemarket, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Components

6.2.1.1 Security Systems

6.2.1.2 Smart Lighting

6.2.1.3 Hvac Control

6.2.1.4 Others

6.2.2 By Type

6.2.2.1 Telecommuting

6.2.2.2 Virtual Team

6.2.2.3 Hot Desk

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 By Deployment

6.2.3.1 On Premise

6.2.3.2 On- Cloud

6.2.3.3 Hybrid

6.2.4 By Applications

6.2.4.1 Monitoring

.6.2.4.2 Building Automation

6.2.4.3 Energy Management System

6.2.4.4 Mobile Device Management

6.2.4.5 Others

6.2.5 By Geography

6.2.5.1 North America

6.2.5.2 Europe

6.2.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.5.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

