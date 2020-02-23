Contrast-enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market – Growing Awareness of Early Detection and Screening of Breast Cancer is One of the Factor to Drive the Market

Contrast-enhanced digital mammography is an advanced modality of breast imaging, which helps in improvement of the breast cancer screening process. Contrast-enhanced digital mammography generates a contrast-enhanced, full-field, and high-resolution image of digital mammography, similar to MRI, to provide lesion vascularity details inside the breasts. The technology combines the standard, full-field digital mammography (FFDM) with a low-osmolarity, intravenous, iodinated contrast medium. Detecting malignancies in extremely dense and heterogeneous breasts with the help of MRI is difficult. Contrast-enhanced digital mammography highlights the malignant area with the help of a contrast agent, facilitating the tumor detection. In contrast-enhanced digital mammography, an iodine-based contrast medium is administered intravenously in the arm vein before capturing the mammographic image and two subsequent images at low energy and high energy are obtained. The low-energy image reveals calcification and soft tissue details. The two images are then subtracted to generate a single, contrast-enhanced digital image, which highlights the neovascularity inside the breasts. Owing to the fact that cancerous tissues take up more iodine than normal tissues, the resulting contrast-enhanced image maximizes the conspicuity of the contrast agent in the breasts. This reveals the lesions with higher neovascularity and approximately ten times the resolution of the normal breast MRI.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contrast-enhanced-digital-mammography-market.html

The superiority of contrast-enhanced digital mammography over the breast MRI and standard mammography in detecting breast tumors, rising prevalence of the breast cancer across the globe, and cost-effectiveness of the contrast-enhanced digital mammography modality are major factors estimated to fuel the contrast-enhanced digital mammography market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the contrast-enhanced digital mammography technology among the people in developing countries is anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35984

The global contrast-enhanced digital mammography market has been segmented based on image type and end-user. Based on image type, the market has been segmented into 2D images and 3D images. The 2D images segment dominated the market in 2016, due to rising awareness about the contrast-enhanced digital mammography procedure in developing countries. On the other hand, the 3D image segment is likely to register the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025. It is likely to lead the global market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. This estimated dominance of the segment is attributable to technically efficient and high-resolution screening of tumors and easy detection of the breast cancer with the help of 3D images.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35984

Based on end-user, the global contrast-enhanced digital mammography market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2016, which is attributable to improved reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging procedures and availability of well-equipped health care facilities in hospitals. The rising investment by public and private players in the health care sector is estimated to propel the hospitals segment of the global contrast-enhanced digital mammography market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com