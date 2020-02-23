Cookie Dough Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Cookie Dough: Market Outlook

Edible cookie dough is the new trend that has been gaining popularity. The cookie dough is commercially produced with the cookie ingredients but without the leavening agent. The leavening agent is supposed to be added in the end to yield perfect results. This makes the cooking dough edible. The cookie dough is then refrigerated or frozen, packed according to the requirement and shipped to the retail stores or for end users. Cookie dough poses as an easier way to enjoy homemade cookies with a wide range of flavors for individual choices.

The demand of cookie dough is in various food services such as Food Store Chains, Fund Raisers, Foodservice Distributors, Caterers, Country clubs, Cruise ships, Artisan bakers, Restaurants, Cafes and many more.

Increase in health conscious people leading to demand of the cooking dough being organic, healthy and gluten-free

Various health problems have led to people leading a healthy lifestyle. But the consumers do not want any compromise on taste. Thus, the cookie dough manufacturing companies are coming up with healthy alternatives. The cookie dough nowadays available are without any additives or preservatives which are termed as organic. Also, there are many whole-wheat, multi-grain, nut-based cookie dough available that could attract more consumers. The marketing and promotions of this cookie dough are also done in a way that could attract health-conscious consumers. This is all done without compromising on the taste of the cookie dough along with various different flavors.

Cookie Dough: Market Segmentation

The global Apocarotenal market is segmented on the basis of Nature, Ingredient, Flavor, End Use, Application and Sales Channel.

On the basis of nature, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of ingredient, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-

Wheat-based

Bean & Legume

Grain-based

Root Flours

Nut-based

Multi-grain

Others (Seed, etc.)

On the basis of flavor, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-

Chocolate Chip

Double Chocolate

Snickerdoodle

Peanut Butter

Oatmeal Raisin

Ginger Snap

Lemon Zest

Mint Chocolate

Others (Macadamia, M&M’s, etc.)

On the basis of end use, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-

Food Bakery Confectionery Dairy

Food Service

Household/Retail

On the basis of sales channel, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-

Direct/ B2B

Indirect/ B2C Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Discount Stores Specialty Retail Stores Wholesale Club Stores Traditional Grocery Online Retailers



Cookie Dough: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global Cookie Dough market include General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., Cérélia Group, Dawn Foods UK Ltd., Dough-to-Go Inc., Rhino Foods Inc., Neighbors LLC, Gregory’s Food’s Inc., Cookie Dough & Co. Do-Biz Foods LLC, Mo’s Cookie Dough Ltd., Foxtail Foods, Michael’s Bakery Products LLC, George Weston Limited, Wewalka, Sara Lee Bakery Group.

Cookie Dough: Activities of the participants

Sara Lee Corporation, acquainted Earthgrains Bakery Group, Inc., the second-largest packed bread and bakery manufacturer in the United States, in 2001. The new company is called the Sara Lee Bakery Group and had a turnover of approximately US $ 3.4 Bn. This brought the combination of fresh, refrigerated and frozen foods under one to form a strong company.

Cookie Dough: Opportunities

Cookie dough has been the new trend in the sweets section. The cookie dough in 2017 was seen to have a growth of 9% year-over-year. This has led to an increase in the number of shops that sell cookie dough. This, in turn, has increased the number of competitors producing cookie dough for the commercial sale to these bakeries. Companies in Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, South and North Dakota, that are wheat producers, are contributing significantly towards the high demand of this cookie dough.

Also, the incorporation of this cookie dough in the various products such as ice-creams, confectioneries, etc. has increased due to the popularity of the cookie dough among the people which could result in the increased sale of their products.

Various innovation has been made in the flavors of the cookie dough to bring out more options for the people to select. But the original flavors have been retained. These original flavors are still the best sellers for most of the people. For example, chocolate chip cookie dough is still the bestseller in America.

