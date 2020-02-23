Data Center Colocation Market 2019 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts To 2023

Data Center Colocation Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data center colocation market by type (retail colocation, wholesale colocation), by deployment type (cloud, on premises), by end-user (BFSI, it and telecom, government and defense, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center colocation market is expected to reach USD 63 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global data center colocation market include:

Equinix, Inc. (US)

• Fibernet Inc. (US)

• Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

• NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

• AT&T Inc. (US)

• Cogent Communications (US)

• CoreSite Realty Corporation (US)

• Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US)

• DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US)

• Rahi Systems Inc (US)

• Verizon Communications, Inc. (US)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3638145-global-data-center-colocation-market-research-report-forecast-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into the following segments:

Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation

On the basis of deployment type, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

• On-Premise

On the basis of end-user, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Government and defense

• Healthcare

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3638145-global-data-center-colocation-market-research-report-forecast-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Data Center Colocation Market: By Deployment Type

1.3.3 Global Data Center Colocation Market: By End User

1.3.4 Global Data Center Colocation Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Deployment Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Data Center Colocation Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Type

6.2.1.1 Retail Colocation

6.2.1.2 Wholesale Colocation

6.2.1.3 Others

6.2.2 By Deployment Type

6.2.2.1 Cloud

6.2.2.2 On Premises

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 By End-User

6.2.3.1 Healthcare

6.2.3.2 Bfsi

6.2.3.3 Government And Defense

6.2.3.4 It And Telecom

6.2.3.5 Others

6.2.4 By Region

6.2.4.1 North America

6.2.4.2 Europe

6.2.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3638145

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.