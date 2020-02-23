Data Center Infrastructure 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

Data Center Infrastructure Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data center infrastructure market by components (hardware, software, service), by user type (small & medium-sized enterprises, large-scale enterprises), by deployment, by end users (BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 49 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global data center infrastructure market include:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S)

• Dell EMC. (U.S)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S)

• Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S)

• NetApp, Inc. (U.S)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of components, the global data center infrastructure market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hardware

• Software

• Service

On the basis of user type, the global data center infrastructure market has been categorized into the following segments:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large-Scale Enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global data center infrastructure market has been categorized into the following segments:

On Cloud

• On Premises

On the basis of end users, the global data center infrastructure market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Datacenter Infrastructure Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

6.2.1.1 Hardware

6.2.1.2 Software

6.2.1.3 Service

6.2.2 By Users Type

6.2.2.1 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.2.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.3 By Deployment Type

6.2.3.1 On Premises

6.2.3.2 Cloud

6.2.4 By End Users

6.2.4.1 Bfsi

6.2.4.2 Government

6.2.4.3 Healthcare

6.2.4.4 Retail

6.2.4.5 Others

6.2.5 By Region

6.2.5.1 North America

6.2.5.1.1 U.S.

6.2.5.1.2 Canada

6.2.5.1.3 Mexico

6.2.5.2 Europe

6.2.5.2.1 U.K.

6.2.5.2.2 Germany

6.2.5.2.3 France

6.2.5.2.4 Italy

6.2.5.2.5 Rest Of Europe

6.2.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.5.3.1 China

6.2.5.3.2 Japan

6.2.5.3.3 South Korea

6.2.5.3.4 India

6.2.5.3.5 Rest Of Asia Pacific

6.2.5.4 Rest Of The World

