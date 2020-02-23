Data Center Life Cycle Services Market Worth 7 billion US$ By 2023

Data Center Life Cycle Services Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the data center life cycle services market by component (hardware, software), by deployment, by data center type (mid-size data center, enterprise data center, large data center), by service and by vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center life cycle services market is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in data center life cycle services market include:

Schneider Electric (France)

• HP (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Vertiv (U.S.)

• Nlyte Software (U.S.)

• Optimum Path, Inc. (U.S.)

• Raritan (U.S.)

• CA Technologies (U.S.)

• FieldView Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the data center life cycle services market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hardware

• Software

On the basis of deployment, the data center life cycle services market has been categorized into the following segments:

On-Premise

• Cloud

On the basis of data center type, the data center life cycle services market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mid-Size Data Center

• Enterprise Data Center

• Large Data Center

On the basis of service, the data center life cycle services market has been categorized into the following segments:

Managed Services

• Cloud Services

• Professional Services

• IT Asset Disposition Services

• Integration Services

• Others

On the basis of vertical, the data center life cycle services market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Government

• Others

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Data Center Life Cycle Services Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

6.2.1.1 Hardware

6.2.1.2 Software

6.2.2 By Deployment

6.2.2.1 On-Premise

6.2.2.2 Cloud

6.2.3 By Data Center Type

6.2.3.1 Mid Size Data Center

6.2.3.2 Enterprise Data Center

6.2.3.2 Large Data Center

6.2.4 By Service

6.2.4.1 Managed Services

6.2.4.2 Cloud Services

6.2.4.3 Professional Services

6.2.4.4 It Asset Disposition Services

6.2.4.5 Integration Services

6.2.4.6 Others

6.2.5 By Vertical

6.2.5.1 Bfsi

6.2.5.2 Manufacturing

6.2.5.3 Healthcare

6.2.5.4 Media & Entertainment

6.2.5.5 It & Telecommunication

6.2.5.6 Government

6.2.5.7 Others

6.2.6 By Region

6.2.6.1 North America

6.2.6.2 Europe

6.2.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.6.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

