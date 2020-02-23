Data Center Security 2019 Market Estimation, Dynamics, Outllook, Research, Trends and Forecasts to 2023
Data Center Security Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global data center security market by component (solution, services), data center type (mid-sized data center, enterprise data center, large data center), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data center security market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global data center security market include:
- Hewlett Packard (U.S.)
• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.)
• Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)
• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
• Schneider Electric SE (France)
• McAfee, Inc. (U.S.)
• Dell Inc. (U.S.)
• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Intel Corporation (U.S.)
• Siemens AG (Germany)
• Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
• Tyco International (Ireland)
• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)
• Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)
• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of component, the global data center security market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Solution
• Services
On the basis of data center type, the global data center security market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Mid-Sized Data Center
• Enterprise Data Center
• Large Data Center
On the basis of vertical, the global data center security market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare
• IT & Telecommunication
• Media & Entertainment
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Center Security Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Center Security Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Data Center Security Market By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solution
7.2.1 Logical Security Solutions
7.2.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Physical Security Solutions
7.2.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Integration & Deployment
7.3.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3.1 Managed Services
7.3.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3.1 Consulting
7.3.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
