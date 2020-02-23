Data Center Security 2019 Market Estimation, Dynamics, Outllook, Research, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Data Center Security Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data center security market by component (solution, services), data center type (mid-sized data center, enterprise data center, large data center), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center security market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global data center security market include:

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.)

• Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• McAfee, Inc. (U.S.)

• Dell Inc. (U.S.)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

• Tyco International (Ireland)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of component, the global data center security market has been categorized into the following segments:

Solution

• Services

On the basis of data center type, the global data center security market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mid-Sized Data Center

• Enterprise Data Center

• Large Data Center

On the basis of vertical, the global data center security market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecommunication

• Media & Entertainment

…….

