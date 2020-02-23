Data Historian Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players – ABB, Honeywell, AVEVA Group, General Electric, IBM, Seimens, Yokogawa,  Aspen Technology

The Data Historian Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the coming years. The major driving factor of global Data Historian market are rapidly increasing volumes of industrial big data coupled with increasing demand for consolidated data for the process and performance improvement. In addition, investing in solution to reduce the unplanned interruption in production is also a major factor which boosting the market growth.

Global Data Historian Market to reach USD 1419.56 million by 2025. Data historian is a software program that records and retrieves production and process data by time. It stores the information in a time series database that can efficiently store data with minimal disk space and fast retrieval. Data Historian is also known as by different names such as Process Historian and Operational Historian. Data Historian offers various benefits such as it is redundant, store and forward over features, efficient data storage through compression, high speed data collection, data security by role down to individual data point granularity and simple archival storage in blocks of time.

By Market Key Players: ABB, Honeywell, AVEVA Group, General Electric, IBM, Seimens, Yokogawa, Aspen Technology, Emerson, PTC, Rockwell Automation, ICONICS, Influx Data

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape in this market by examining the profiles of the established market players to gain an insight into the current market hierarchy. The prevailing and the imminent organizations in the Global Data Historian market has also been deliberated in this research report in specifics, making it a valuable resource for supervision for the stakeholders operating in this market.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the Global Data Historian Market to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Production Tracking, Environment Auditing, Asset Performance Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance Management, Predictive Management, Power and Utilities

By Componant:

Software/Tools, Services

