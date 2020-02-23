Data Quality Tool Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023
Data Quality Tool Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global data quality tool market by component (solutions, services), by data (consumer data, producer data), by deployment (on-premises, on-demand), by organization size (small, medium, large), by vertical, (BFSI, healthcare, education); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data quality tool market is expected to reach USD 1539 million by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global data quality tool market include:
- SAP SE (Germany)
• Microsoft Corporation (US)
• IBM Corporation (US)
• Experian Data Quality (US)
• SAS Institute Inc. (US)
• Informatica Corporation (US)
• Pitney Bowes (US)
• Information Builder (US)
• Oracle Corporation (US)
• Tamr (US)
• Talend (US)
• Syncsort (US)
• Trianz (US)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of component, the global data quality tool market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Solutions
• Services
On the basis of data, the global data quality tool market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Consumer data
• Producer data
On the basis of deployment, the global data quality tool market has been categorized into the following segments:
- On-premises
• On-demand
On the basis of organization size, the global data quality tool market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Small
• Medium
• Large
On the basis of vertical, the global data quality tool market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare
• Education
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Network Solution
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Market Restraints
4 Executive Summary
- Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Global Data Quality Tool Market, By Segments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Statistics
6.2.1 By Component
6.2.1.1 Solution
6.2.1.2 Services
6.2.2 By Deployment
6.2.2.1 On-Demand
6.2.2.2 On-Premises
6.2.3 By Organization Size
6.2.4.1 Large
6.2.4.2 Medium
6.2.4.3 Small
6.2.4 By Data Type
6.2.4.1 Consumer
6.2.4.2 Product
6.2.4.3 Financial
6.2.4.4 Supplier
6.2.4.5 Others
6.2.5 By Vertical
6.2.5.1 Media & Entertainment
6.2.5.2 Healthcare
6.2.5.3 Bfsi
6.2.5.4 Education
6.2.5.5 Retail
6.2.5.6 Government
6.2.5.7 Others
6.2.6 By Geography
6.2.6.1 North America
6.2.6.2 Europe
6.2.6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.6.4 Rest Of The World
Continued……
