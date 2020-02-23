Data Virtualization Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players -IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica , Denodo Technologies, Oracle, Tibco Software

The major driving factor of global Data Virtualization market are focus on reducing infrastructure cost and generation of large amount data. to formulate business strategies, organization need to access large volumes of data stored at heterogeneous source to gain business insights and to enhance decision making process. One of the major restraining factor of global data virtualization are lack of standardization in enterprise data management.

Global Data Virtualization Market valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. There are many advantages of data virtualization such as it access and leverage all information of all information that has value for competitive advantages-enterprise, social and public, agile data provisioning to generate business value externally and internally-by increasing shareability of a data resource across multiple data users and use cases and simplify a faster, easier, more agile and enjoyable data integration experience.

By Market Key Players: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica , Denodo Technologies, Oracle, Tibco Software, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape in this market by examining the profiles of the established market players to gain an insight into the current market hierarchy. The prevailing and the imminent organizations in the Global Data Virtualization market has also been deliberated in this research report in specifics, making it a valuable resource for supervision for the stakeholders operating in this market.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the Global Data Virtualization Market to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

The regional analysis of Global Data Virtualization Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid expansion of domestic enterprise and massive growth of data generation from all industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global data virtualization market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standalone Software, Data Integration Software, Application Tool Solution

By End-User:

BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

