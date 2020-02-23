Demand for Geocells Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Geocells are also known as cellular confinement systems. They are three dimensional mats that resemble a honey comb structure and is made of high density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester or other polymeric alloys. Geocells are mainly used in the construction sector in the areas related to earth reinforcement, slope protection, channel protection, load support and tree root protection. The primary market of Geocells is the geosynthetics market and they are estimated to represent around 5.6% share in terms of volume consumption in the overall geosynthetics market.

The global geocells market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% and reach US$ 2.3 billion by the year 2025. Consumption of geocells is projected to touch 428.2 million square meter by the year 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2016-2025.

Market dynamics

Growing infrastructure development, a dynamic construction sector and increasing urbanization are some of the macro-economic drivers of the geocells market. Some of the developed countries have enacted regulations concerning erosion control and sustainable infrastructure development. Due to such regulations and initiatives are fuelling the growth of the geocells market. However, there is a low awareness regarding geocells amongst infrastructure developers in emerging economies and this hinders the growth of the geocells market. In addition, there is competition from substitute products like geo-grids and geo-membranes and these also act as a restraint to the growth of the global geocells market.

Some of the key trends identified in the market include increasing utilization of geocells for water conservation projects, growing demand for polyester and polymeric alloy based geocells, development of nano-fibre based and light weight geocells and other product innovation trends.

Segment analysis

HDPE material segment is the top performing material in the global geocells market. This segment is poised to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the assessment period. The revenue from the HDPE segment was US$ 730.8 Mn in the year 2016 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,481.2 Mn in the year 2025. In the year 2016, the market share of HDPE material segment was 68% and is poised to fall and reach a figure of 63.9% in the year 2025.

Polypropylene material segment is another top performing material in the global geocells market. This segment is poised to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during the assessment period. The revenue from the polypropylene segment was US$ 192.3 Mn in the year 2016 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 444.6 Mn in the year 2025. In the year 2016, the market share of polypropylene material segment was 17.9% and is poised to rise and reach a figure of 19.2% in the year 2025.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the topmost performing region in the global geocells market, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the assessment period. The revenue from the Asia Pacific region was US$ 381 Mn in the year 2016 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 934.6 Mn in the year 2025. In the year 2016, the market share of Asia Pacific region was 35.4% and is poised to rise and reach a figure of 40.3% in the year 2025.

North America is another lucrative region in the global geocells market, with a CAGR of 8% during the assessment period. The revenue from the North America region was US$ 352.9 Mn in the year 2016 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 717.4 Mn in the year 2025. In the year 2016, the market share of North America region was 32.8% and is poised to fall and reach a figure of 31% in the year 2025.

Growing awareness towards soil erosion protection, sustainable infrastructure development investments in water conservation projects, river embankment projects and strengthening irrigation infrastructure is leading to promising growth prospects in channel and slope protection application segments across the globe.

Investments in improvement of road infrastructure and improving sanitation levels especially in developing economies is leading to significant growth in earth reinforcement application across the globe.

Key market players

Few of the market players featured in the section include: Presto Geosystems, Polymer Group Inc., TMP Geosynthetics, Armtec Infrastructure Inc., Strata Systems Inc., PRS Mediterranean Ltd., Maccaferri S.p.A, ACE Geosynthetics, MiakomGroup of Companies, Wall Tag Pte Ltd., Tensar International Ltd., Tencate Geosynthetics, Admir Technologies, Polyfabrics Australia Pty Ltd., Bonar, ABG Geosynthetics, Huifeng Geosynthetics, SABK International, Wrekin Products, Ltd., CeTeau Group.