Demand Scenario of Footwear Sole Material Market to Remain Positive Through 2024

Footwear can be of various types including boots, shoes, sandals, slippers, sneakers, etc. It can be made from different materials such as leather, rubber, plastic and textiles. Rubber can be classified into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Plastic, on the other hand, can be classified into Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polyurethane, among others. The global volume of footwear sole material was estimated to be approximately 4,258,566.4 Tonnes in 2015. The global footwear sole material market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.1% between 2016 and 2024 and be valued in excess of US$ 20 Bn by 2024 end.

Factors influencing the global footwear sole material market growth

Growth of the footwear industry, especially in emerging economies such as India, China and ASEAN countries, is expected to be the key factor driving the demand for footwear. The increase in average salary in developing countries suggests that the proportion of the world population that makes the middle class category is increasing. This rise of middle class population is expected to fuel the global footwear industry. Consumers are in constant need of trendy and fashionable footwear. The need for comfortable, trendy and branded footwear among all age groups will propel the global footwear market. These factors will consequently boost the consumption and revenue growth of the global footwear sole material market.

Global Footwear Sole Material Market Analysis, by Product Type

Among the product types, the athletic footwear segment is expected to dominate the global footwear sole material market in terms of market volume by the end of 2024. The athletic footwear segment held significant share in the global footwear sole material market in 2015 and the segment is forecast to account for a little over 50% market value share by the end of 2024, with an increase of 80 basis points over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is largely attributed to the growing participation of people in sports and fitness related activities, necessitating the need to use athletic footwear. Fascination towards outdoor activities like running, hiking and cycling is expected to spur the growth of the athletic footwear segment. The athletic footwear segment is anticipated to witness 1.5 times growth in terms of value over the forecast period. The athletic footwear segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 8,500 Mn in 2017 and is projected to increase to over US$ 10000 Mn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value. This segment is anticipated to create incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 3,300 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

Among the various sub-segments of the athletic footwear segment, the soccer shoes segment is slated to witness nearly 1.5 times growth in terms of value between 2016 and 2024 while the running shoes segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. The soccer shoes segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. The running shoes segment is estimated to be the largest sub-segment and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value. The non-athletic footwear segment is anticipated to show steady progress over the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for casual and fashionable footwear. The non-athletic segment is slated to be valued at more than US$ 10 Bn by 2024 end, creating incremental $ opportunity of over US$ 3,000 Mn between 2016 and 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the period of forecast.