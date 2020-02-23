Detention Pond Analysis and Design Software Market – Flow Control in Locations Demands Growth

Detention ponds are basins used to hold water temporarily. These ponds are one of the popular options for flood control. Moreover, they reduce the amount of pollutants that enter the ground water and improve the quality of water and protect water channels. Detention ponds are open basins which provide live storage volume to reduce storm water runoff flow rates. Detention ponds are commonly used for flow control in locations where space is available for above ground facility but where penetration of overflow is infeasible.

The driving factor for the global detention pond analysis and design software market is increasing demand for efficient management practices to provide general flood protection. Furthermore, detention pond analysis and design software solutions help to prevent localized overflowing and this solution offers water quality benefits. Additionally, there is increasing demand for sophisticated management of aging water resources in developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Canada.

The rise in levels of storms and floods results in need for efficient hydraulic models. These factors are expected to contribute to the growing demand for detention pond analysis and design software during the forecast period. However, major restraints faced by the detention pond analysis and design software market is huge initial investment requirement and low rate of return.

This factor hampers the growth of detention pond analysis and design software market globally. The introduction of internet of things (IoT) creates significant opportunity in the global detention pond analysis and design software market.

The global detention pond analysis and design software market is categorized by component, software type, modeling type, services, solution, and geography. The market is categorized on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. Based on software component, the market can be segmented into watershed modeling, BAS (Basin Analysis System), network monitoring, advanced pressure management, auto CAD, and others.

BAS (Basin Analysis System) is a hydraulic software tool developed for designing, analysis, and optimization of side-weirs. The market is sub segmented on the basis of hardware into sensors, displays, network connecting equipment, camera and others.