Dyslipidemia Drugs Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 6.88 Bn by 2023

The global dyslipidemia market is anticipated to witness a decline of -10.3%. CAGR between 2015 and 2023. The negative growth rate is a result of the expiration of blockbuster drugs that have allowed the introduction of several generic drugs, available at cheaper prices than branded drugs. Owing to this reason, the global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$6.88 bn by 2023 as compared to US$17.85 bn in 2014. However, the market also has several opportunities to gain from and reach a positive growth rate in the near future. For instance, the high prevalence of obesity due to poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and changing lifestyles are expected to present a wide range growth opportunities for the overall market in the near future.

Diabetes and Obesity Give a New Lease of Life to Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

The rising cases of diabetes, especially the growing number of type 2 diabetics, have presented the global dyslipidemia market with a lucrative opportunity. Research indicates that diabetics are likely to suffer from lipid abnormalities that will lead to a higher uptake of dyslipidemia drugs in the near future. In a bid to solve the health issues of an exponentially growing patient pool, several companies are investing in intensive research and development in strengthening their pipelines and discovering newer treatment options. Furthermore, commercialization of new classes of drugs will also provide this market a push in the upward direction.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1535

Europe Experiences Minimal Loss in Revenues due to Higher Spending Power of Patients

The Europe dyslipidemia drugs market is expected to witness a relatively low decline (at a CAGR of -9.9%) over the forecast period of 2015 and 2023. The losses in this regional market will be mitigated by the high incidence of dyslipidemia here. Furthermore, the ability of patients to afford dyslipidemia drugs and supportive reimbursement policies are also expected to keep losses in this market in check to some degree.

Favorable government policies are also expected to help the Europe dyslipidemia market in the near future. Rising healthcare expenditure by dyslipidemia patients in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are also anticipated to create a lucrative growth for sustained growth of the market in the coming years. By the end of forecast period, the Europe dyslipidemia drugs market will reach US$1,802.8 mn by 2023.

Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives Segment Leads Overall Market

Amongst the various type of drug classes, the fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives segment will witness the least decline at a -1.6% CAGR between 2015 and 2023. A growing number of prescriptions for drugs such as Epanova, Vascespa, and Lovaza will be the primary reason why this segment will be able to mitigate its loss. The government approvals for fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives class of drugs have also bolstered the demand for dyslipidemia drugs in recent years. The report suggests that Fenofibrate drugs are the popularly prescribed fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derived drugs to patients with dyslipidemia.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1535

However, the future of this segment is on unsteady ground as these major drugs are expected to lose their patents. For instance, fenofibrate-containing drugs such as Trilipix, Antara, Tricor, and others will gradually lose importance to generic drugs.

Some of the leading players identified in this market are AstraZeneca plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and Abbott Laboratories. The companies will continue to hold a strong presence due to their brand value and extensive goodwill in the market. Analysts state that new entrants must establish their foothold in the emerging market to profit from the large patient pool in developing countries of China and India and lower manufacturing costs.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com