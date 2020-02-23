e-Payment Solutions Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “e-Payment Solutions Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Latest report on the ‘e-Payment Solutions Market in India 2014′. With India being termed as a cash-based economy and aided by the recent focus by government on digital payments, strong growth is expected by the e-payment solutions market in the country.

Substantial number of customers is seen getting registered for internet banking facility and there has been a considerable increase in the usage reflected in funds transfer through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

In a similar context, mobile payment solutions, a subset of e-payment solutions, is also witnessing profound growth and is poised to grow in future. However, contradictions still loom large riding on the fact that e-payment solution has not quite taken off as the preferred mode of transaction completely.

Netscribes’ latest market research report titled e-Payment Solutions Market in India 2014 states that payments through credit and debit cards have risen due to rising consumer awareness and internet penetration. Additionally, the Reserve bank of India has also been playing a catalytic role through policy and other regulatory framework to foster greater adoption of such payment solutions.

Though driving factors such as growth in e-commerce, increasing internet penetration, adoption of mobile devices, cost saving factor compared to printing notes, ease of transaction and soaring use by government have facilitated growth of the sector, challenges like security issues and lack of awareness and low service quality have implemented a steady growth of the same.

