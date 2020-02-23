EDIBLE VEGETABLE OIL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025
This report studies the global Edible Vegetable Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Edible Vegetable Oil market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Wilmar International
COFCO
Changshouhua Food
Xiwang Food
Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd.
Jiajia Food
Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD.
J.M. Smucker Company
Thanakorn Vegetable Oil
Cargill
FUJI OIL CO., LTD.
Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd
OLVEA Group
Tampieri Spa
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Soybean Oil
Peanut Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Olive Oil
Cottonseed Oil
Corn Oil
Coconut Oil
Nut Oil
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Biofuel
Food Industry
Wood Finishing
Oil Painting
Skin Care
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Research Report 2018
