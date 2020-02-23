eDiscovery Market – Expanding at CAGR of 16.20% to Pave the Wave
The global eDiscovery market is classified on the basis of end users and component. Based on component, the market is divided into services and software which included on-permise software and off-permise software. On- premise eDiscovery solutions are highly preferred due to higher safety and simplicity they provide. Increasing concerns related to data security and integrity on-permise solutions have overpowered the off-permise solutions.
However, this situation is likely to change within few years as off-permise solutions are expected to provide better security and services at a much lower cost than compared with on-premise solutions. The change in terms of their market values between both the solutions will be evident in the near future, where off-permise eDiscovery solutions is projected to reach a valuation of US$4.83bn by the end of 2022. Based on end users, the global eDiscovery market is categorized on the basis of law firms, government and regulatory agencies, and enterprises (small, medium, and large sized).
Based on geography, North America is expected to lead the market and is projected to reach US$10.71 bn by the end of 2022 in eDiscovery services and platforms. The percentage at which North America is projected to rise with is lesser than is currently has. This is due to increasing demand for eDiscovery platforms in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrial revolution in China and India requires well-established IT infrastructure that is likely to benefit the market growth in this region.