eDiscovery Market – Expanding at CAGR of 16.20% to Pave the Wave

The globalcontinues to grow owing to the increase in volume of ESI (electronically stored information) in organizations. eDiscovery is the process of identifying, collecting, processing, and preserving ESI. eDiscovery process can be carried out on-premise and off-premise. This enables data in the form of text, emails, images, databases, animations, audio files, websites, spreadsheets and computer programs to be presented as evidence in criminal cases.

eDiscovery solutions are being increasingly used by government and regulatory agencies, and by all size of enterprises to enhance internal investigation process. In addition, growing use of social media portals such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook in organizations for marketing purpose is increasing the demand for eDiscovery solutions that can run on these portals for eDiscovery process. Furthermore, increasing use of smartphones and tablets in all types of organizations is expected to give rise to mobile eDiscovery.

The global eDiscovery market is classified on the basis of end users and component. Based on component, the market is divided into services and software which included on-permise software and off-permise software. On- premise eDiscovery solutions are highly preferred due to higher safety and simplicity they provide. Increasing concerns related to data security and integrity on-permise solutions have overpowered the off-permise solutions.

However, this situation is likely to change within few years as off-permise solutions are expected to provide better security and services at a much lower cost than compared with on-premise solutions. The change in terms of their market values between both the solutions will be evident in the near future, where off-permise eDiscovery solutions is projected to reach a valuation of US$4.83bn by the end of 2022. Based on end users, the global eDiscovery market is categorized on the basis of law firms, government and regulatory agencies, and enterprises (small, medium, and large sized).

Based on geography, North America is expected to lead the market and is projected to reach US$10.71 bn by the end of 2022 in eDiscovery services and platforms. The percentage at which North America is projected to rise with is lesser than is currently has. This is due to increasing demand for eDiscovery platforms in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrial revolution in China and India requires well-established IT infrastructure that is likely to benefit the market growth in this region.