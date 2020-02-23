Enteral Syringes Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Enteral syringes are used for the administration of medications or feed to patients suffering from chronic illnesses, wherein the patients are unable to ingest food or medicines. Drugs or liquid medications are directly administered in the gastrointestinal tract via enteral syringes. These syringes administer nutritional therapy or medicines to different patient groups including neonates, pediatrics, and adults. Enteral syringes are available in various sizes ranging from 1ml to 60ml and are commonly used for patients in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. These syringes have a unique design and comprise a purple plunger which indicates that medications are to be delivered through enteral route. It also helps to differentiate from IV syringes.

Increase in premature births resulting in neonatal admissions and rise in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and malnutrition across the globe are the major factors driving the global enteral syringes market. Patients suffering from chronic disorders are admitted to hospitals and critical care units for longer period and are unable to ingest food or medications. According to the Bliss Organization U.K., nearly 95,000 babies are admitted to neonatal care units in the country every year. Furthermore, favorable regulatory guidelines for the design and manufacture of enteral syringes for patient safety are projected to boost the growth of the enteral syringes market during the forecast period. Stay Connected initiative was developed by Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA), wherein it introduced the new international standard (ISO 80369-3) called ENFit to reduce the risk of enteral tubing misconnections. Manufacturers are developing enteral syringes that are compatible with ENFit connectors and compliant with the ENFit regulatory guidelines.

The global enteral syringes market can be segmented based on product type, patient group, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the enteral syringes market can be classified into home use enteral syringes, catheter tip syringes, single use enteral syringes, and others. Based on patient group, the global enteral syringes market can be bifurcated into neonates & pediatrics and adults. The neonates & pediatric segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in premature births across the globe. In terms of end-user, the enteral syringes market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue to dominate the enteral syringes market during the forecast period.

The global enteral syringes market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global enteral syringes market between 2018 and 2026. Rise in prevalence of cancer and increase in neonatal admissions are anticipated to drive demand for enteral syringes in the U.S. Adoption of regulatory guidelines for enteral feeding devices including syringes in countries such as the U.K., increase in the geriatric population, and rise in the burden of chronic diseases are anticipated to propel demand for enteral syringes in Europe. Surge in the baby boomer population suffering from chronic ailments and increase in premature births in emerging countries such as India and China are the major factors boosting the growth of the enteral syringes market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global enteral syringes market are GBUK Enteral Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, NeoMed, Inc., Vygon S.A., Kentec Medical, Inc., and Miktell Ltd. These players have adopted organic and in-organic growth strategies to enhance product portfolio and expand geographic reach.

