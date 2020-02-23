Factors Driving the Growth of Specialty Tire Market in Automobile & Transportation Industry

arcognizance.com has added latest research report on “Global Specialty Tire Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Specialty tires are designed for specific weather conditions or specific vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Specialty Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Specialty Tires sales from 35656.2 K Units to 35043.3 K Units by the end of 2017; and the sales revenue was from 17102.5 million USD to 16357.5 million USD with both the new and retrofit markets combined.

Specialty Tire is mainly manufactured and sold by Michelin and Bridgestone; and these companies occupied about 29.77% sales revenue market share in 2016.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 41.93 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Specialty Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Pirelli

Continental

BKT

ATG

Yokohama

Trelleborg

Mitas

Chemchina

Triangle

Guizhou Tire

Xingyuan

Giti

Xugong

Linglong

Zhongce

Sumitomo

Cheng Shin

MRF

Kumho

Apollo

Nokian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Radial Tires

Bias (Crossply) Tires

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural Vehicles

Engineering Vehicles

Other

