Ferric Chloride Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Executive Summary
Ferric chloride also called as iron chloride is a commodity chemical which is rarely observed in its natural form. Ferric chloride is extensively used as a flocculant in water treatment applications across the globe. Other applications of ferric chloride include its use in the production of printed circuit boards and as a catalyst in organic synthesis.
Ferric Chloride market reseazrch report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Players Mentioned in our report
Kemira
Tessenderlo Group
PVS Chemicals
BorsodChem（Wanhua)
Feracid
SIDRA Wasserchemie
Basic Chemical Industries
Chemiflo
Gulbrandsen
Philbro-Tech
Malay Sino Chemical Industries
Saf Sulphur Company
BASF
Sukha Chemical Industries
Qingdao Haijing Chemical
CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang
Taixing Longxiang Chemical
Changyi Daan Fine Chemical Industry
Huizhou 3R Envlronmental Chenical
Shanghai Shenglong Chemical
Zhongzheng Chemical
Global Ferric Chloride Market: Product Segment Analysis
Liquid Ferric Chloride
Solid Ferric Chloride
Global Ferric Chloride Market: Application Segment Analysis
Municipal portable water treatment
Municipal waste water
Industrial water treatment
Others
Global Ferric Chloride Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
China
Asia (ex China)
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Ferric Chloride Industry 1
1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1
1.1.1 Liquid Ferric Chloride 2
1.1.2 Solid Ferric Chloride 2
1.2 Main Market Activities 3
1.3 Similar Industries 4
1.4 Industry at a Glance 5
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 6
2.1 Ferric Chloride Markets by regions 6
2.1.1 USA 6
USA Market Revenue and Growth Rate 6
Market overview 8
USA Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018 8
2.1.2 Europe 9
Europe Market Revenue and Growth Rate 9
Market overview 10
Europe Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018 10
2.1.3 China 11
China Market Revenue and Growth Rate 11
Market overview 12
China Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018 12
2.1.4 Asia (ex China) 14
Asia (ex China) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 14
Market overview 15
2.2 World Ferric Chloride Market by Types 16
Liquid Ferric Chloride 16
Solid Ferric Chloride 16
2.3 World Ferric Chloride Market by Applications 17
Municipal portable water treatment 17
Municipal waste water 17
Industrial water treatment 17
Others 17
2.4 World Ferric Chloride Market Analysis 19
2.4.1 World Ferric Chloride Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2018 19
2.4.2 World Ferric Chloride Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2018 20
2.4.3 World Ferric Chloride Market Price Analysis 2014-2018 21
Chapter 3 World Ferric Chloride Market share 22
3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 22
3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 23
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Sales 2014-2018 25
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue 2014-2018 27
3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Applications 2014-2018 29
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 31
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 31
4.2 Raw material Market analysis 31
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2018 32
4.2.2 Hydrochloric acid Supply Market analysis 32
4.2.3 Scrap Iron Market Analysis 33
4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 34
4.4 Production Process Analysis 35
4.4.1 Ferric Chloride Solution (Scrap Iron + Chlorine) 35
4.4.2 Ferric Chloride Solution (Scrap Iron + Hydrochloric Acid + Chlorine) 36
4.4.3 Ferric Chloride Solution (Spent FeCl2 Liquor + Chlorine) 37
4.4.4 Ferric Chloride Solution (Iron Ore + Hydrochloric Acid) 37
4.4.5 Ferric Chloride Solution (Iron Ore + Hydrochloric Acid + Oxidation) 38
4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 39
Continued….
