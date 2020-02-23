Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Overview

The report on the fetal bovine serum market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increased demand for fetal bovine serum in the growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, increase in academic research activities worldwide, and rising consumption of fetal bovine serum in emerging markets are the major drivers of the global fetal bovine serum market

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Market Segmentation

Based on application type, the fetal bovine serum market is segmented as drug discovery, cell culture media, in vitro fertilization, human and animal vaccine production, diagnostics, and others. The market size and forecast, in terms of value & volume, for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on end-user type, fetal bovine serum market is segmented into research & academic institutes, and industry {pharma, biotech, etc.). The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global fetal bovine serum market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The country wise market size and analysis for each segment in terms of value & volume has been provided in the report. The research study also covers o in these the competitive regions.

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global fetal bovine serum market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include – Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, TCS Biosciences Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories, Atlanta Biologicals, Inc., PAN-Biotech, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd, Tissue Culture Biologicals., and others.

