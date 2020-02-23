Filament Tapes Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2026-end

In a newly published report titled “Filament Tapes Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026,”XploreMR provides a comprehensive forecast and analysis of the filament tapes market at both global and regional levels. Through extensive research, our analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global filament tapes market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape.

We have analysed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and included an impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights. This report provides historical data of 2015 along with market forecast from 2016 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Sq.m).

The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on packaging consumption across the globe. The report comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for filament tapes manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by filament type and value chain analysis.

The report further indicates the segment wise performance of the market along with its overall scenario during the assessment period. The publication focusses on identifying opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to the various segments of the global filament tapes market. Inflation rate has not been considered to arrive at market revenue at subsequent levels of market segmentation.

Weighted average prices in US$/Sq.m have been considered for filament tapes to arrive at market size numbers. While researching this report, market splits have been deduced based on primary and secondary research. The prices of filament tapes have been tracked at the wholesaler level after conversion through trade websites and through primary interviews.

Report description

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the global filament tapes market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and information on company players with unique selling propositions. This dashboard provides a detailed comparison of filament tapes manufacturers based on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study also encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global filament tapes market.

The report includes information on the consumption of filament tapes and the revenue generated from the sales of filament tapes in all regions and major countries within these regions. Growth in industrial packaging, pressure sensitive tapes, per capita income, purchasing power parity, GDP growth, global consumer flexible plastic packaging are some of the factors that have been closely studied by our analysts to arrive at an in-depth market forecast. Apart from value chain analysis, profitability margins and cost influencing factors, pricing trends and factors influencing the sales of filament tapes have also been included in the report.

Our research methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s. Companies’ annual reports and publications were also examined while researching this market. The market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of filament tapes by filament type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The global filament tapes market has been analysed based on expected demand for filament tapes across the world. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional filament tapes manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of filament tapes in different regions.

Top-down approach has been used to estimate the global filament tapes market by regions. Market numbers for segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from different regions. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers.

