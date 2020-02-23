Gene Synthesis Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years

”

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA base-by-base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creation of a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.

Scope of the Report:

Genescript is the largest supplier of Gene Synthesis, with a sales market share nearly 30% in 2017. That is to say, Genescript is the most popular Gene Synthesis in global, and with most of the Gene Synthesis market share in global. Again, top 5 players dominated 76% global gene synthesis market share of the whole market, with most of which were USA companies.

The global Gene Synthesis market is valued at 230 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gene Synthesis.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Gene Synthesis market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gene Synthesis market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Genescript

GeneArt (Thermofischer)

IDT

DNA 2.0 (ATUM)

OriGene

BBI

Genewiz

Eurofins Genomics

Gene Oracle

SBS Genetech

Bio Basic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 1000 bp

1001-3000 bp

3001-5000 bp

Above 5000 bp

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Academic Research

Chapter One: Gene Synthesis Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Gene Synthesis Market Competition, by Players



Chapter Four: Global Gene Synthesis Market Size by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Gene Synthesis Revenue by Countries



Chapter Six: Europe Gene Synthesis Revenue by Countries



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gene Synthesis Revenue by Countries



Chapter Eight: South America Gene Synthesis Revenue by Countries



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gene Synthesis by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Gene Synthesis Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Gene Synthesis Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Global Gene Synthesis Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



