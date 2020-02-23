Glass Recycling Market Trends, Size, Sales, Industry Segmentation, Growth, Demand, Business Opportunities, Services, News, Worldwide Analysis and Forecast to 2018-2023

Glass recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. Many recyclers collect different colors of glass separately since glass retains its color after recycling. The most common types used for consumer containers are colorless glass, green glass, and brown or amber glass. Glass is ideal for recycling since none of the material is degraded by normal use.

When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills

Global Glass Recycling Market: Segmentation by product type:

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Global Glass Recycling Market: Segmentation by application:

Concrete Aggregate

Fiberglass insulation products

Ceramic sanitary ware production

Agriculture and landscape application

Other

Global Glass Recycling Market: key manufacturers:

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Strategic Materials

Harsco Minerals International

Heritage

Glass Recycling Company

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Global Glass Recycling Market – Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Glass Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Glass Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Glass Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

