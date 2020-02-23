Global 3D Measuring Machine Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts
3D Measuring Machine is a coordinate measuring machine is a device that measures the geometry of physical objects by sensing discrete points on the surface of the object with a probe.
This report focuses on 3D Measuring Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Measuring Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nikon
Mitutoyo
RedLux Ltd
Zeiss
Hexagon
Coord3
AEH
Wenzel
Leader Metrology
Tokyo Seimitsu
Mahr
Aberlink
Werth
Helmel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machines)
ODS (Optical Digitizers And Scanners)
VMM (Vision Measuring Machines)
Segment by Application
Machinery Manufacturing
Automotive Industry
Electronics Industry
Aerospace and Defense
Other
Table of Content
Executive Summary
1 3D Measuring Machine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Measuring Machine
1.2 3D Measuring Machine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Measuring Machine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machines)
1.2.3 ODS (Optical Digitizers And Scanners)
1.2.4 VMM (Vision Measuring Machines)
1.3 3D Measuring Machine Segment by Application
1.3.1 3D Measuring Machine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Machinery Manufacturing
2 Global 3D Measuring Machine Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global 3D Measuring Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global 3D Measuring Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global 3D Measuring Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers 3D Measuring Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 3D Measuring Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
