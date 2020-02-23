Global AC Servo-Motors Market Forecast, Landscape, Growth 2019
A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor. The report covers the AC servo motors.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for servo motor in the regions Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced servo motor. Increasing of industry automation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of servo motor in some new filed such as New energy vehicles and industrial robots will drive the growth of AC servo motor.
This report focuses on AC Servo-Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC Servo-Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Yasukawa
Mitsubishi
Rexroth (Bosch)
Schneider
Fanuc
Rockwell
Lenze
SANYO DENKI
Beckhoff
Baumller Group
Nidec
Kollmorgen
Delta
Infranor
Panasonic
Parker Hannifin
Toshiba
Oriental Motor
Hitachi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Synchronous-type AC servo motor
Induction-type AC servo motor
Segment by Application
Machine Tools
Packaging Applications
Textile
Electronic Equipment
Others
