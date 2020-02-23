Global AC Servo-Motors Market Forecast, Landscape, Growth 2019

A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor. The report covers the AC servo motors.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for servo motor in the regions Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced servo motor. Increasing of industry automation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of servo motor in some new filed such as New energy vehicles and industrial robots will drive the growth of AC servo motor.

This report focuses on AC Servo-Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC Servo-Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Yasukawa

Mitsubishi

Rexroth (Bosch)

Schneider

Fanuc

Rockwell

Lenze

SANYO DENKI

Beckhoff

Baumller Group

Nidec

Kollmorgen

Delta

Infranor

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Toshiba

Oriental Motor

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synchronous-type AC servo motor

Induction-type AC servo motor

Segment by Application

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Others

