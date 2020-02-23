Global Antibody Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2022 by Key Players

The past four years, Antibody market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 12.69% from 5800 million $ in 2014 to 8300 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Antibody market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Antibody will reach 14913 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary Of General Electric Co

Merck Kgaa

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius Ag

Pall Corporation (Acquired By Danaher Corporation)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Acquired By Merck Kgaa)

Eppendorf Ag

Cellab Gmbh

Integra Biosciences Ag

Fibercell Systems Inc.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Ion Exchange (Iex) Chromatography Resins

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (Hic) Resin

Multimodal Chromatography Resins

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

