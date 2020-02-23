Global Antibody Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2022 by Key Players
The past four years, Antibody market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 12.69% from 5800 million $ in 2014 to 8300 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Antibody market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Antibody will reach 14913 million $.
This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary Of General Electric Co
Merck Kgaa
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Sartorius Ag
Pall Corporation (Acquired By Danaher Corporation)
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Acquired By Merck Kgaa)
Eppendorf Ag
Cellab Gmbh
Integra Biosciences Ag
Fibercell Systems Inc.
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Upstream Processing
Downstream Processing
Ion Exchange (Iex) Chromatography Resins
Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (Hic) Resin
Multimodal Chromatography Resins
Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutes
