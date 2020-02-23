Global Botox Market Expected To Witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

”

Botox is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species in the reproduction process. Botox is a polypeptide which molecular weight is 150kD and is also one of the most poisonous natural proteins. It is so easy to be produced, purified and refined due to its stable property that Botox is used widely in Experimental Research and Clinical Application at the early stage.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Botox includes 50U, 100U and other, and the sales proportion of 50U in 2017 is about 59.3%. Botox is used for medical and cosmetic. Medical was the largest application segment in 2017, the proportion is about 51%.

The Botox industry is highly concentrated, there are mainly six major manufacturers in global, and high-end products mainly come from USA. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The major manufactures are Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox Inc. and Merz Pharmaceuticals; with the development of technology, other companies will have many opportunities

The worldwide market for Botox is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.3% over the next five years, will reach 8500 million US$ in 2024, from 4550 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Botox in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allergan

Ipsen

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Medytox

US World Meds

LIBP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

50U

100U

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Cosmetic

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Botox product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Botox, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Botox in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Botox competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Botox breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Botox market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Botox sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

