Global D-amino Acid Market 2018-2026 | Evonik Industries AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

D-amino Acid Market – Overview

This report focuses on study of D-amino acid at the global and regional levels. It analyzes and forecasts the market for D-amino acid based on revenue (US$ thousand) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026. The market has been forecast based on historical trends, and demand-supply scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and expansions and developments by stakeholders across the value chain.

The report incorporates detailed value chain analysis, which provides an inclusive view of the global D-amino acid market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the D-amino acid market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global D-amino acid market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for D-amino acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-use industry segments across all the regions. Key players operating in the D-amino acid market are Evonik Industries AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd, AnaSpec, Inc., and Varsal Chemicals. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, business overview, financial overview, and strategic overview.

The report offers the estimated size of the D-amino acid market for 2018 and the forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use industry segments of the D-amino acid market. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global D-amino Acid Market, by Product

– D-Alanine

– D-Glutamic Acid

– D-Aspartic Acid

– D-Methionine

– D-Threonine

– D-Tryptophan

– D-Leucine

– D-Phenylalanine

– D-Valine

– Others (D-Histidine, D-Proline, D-Serine, etc.)

Global D-amino Acid Market, by End-use Industry-

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Cosmetics

– Animal Feed

– Others (Research Institutes, Laboratories, etc.)

Global D-amino Acid Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Comprehensive analysis of the D-amino acid market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

– List of market trends useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the D-amino acid market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Extensive analysis with respect to price trends that are expected to impact the outlook for the global D-amino acid market between 2018 and 2026

– Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

– List of reactants and their subsequent products (D-amino acids) adopted by key players operating in the market

– Detailed list of potential clients, manufacturers, and suppliers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain

