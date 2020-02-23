Global Depression Drugs Market 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Depression Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Depression Drugs Market – Overview



This report analyzes the global depression drugs market in terms of its current and future scenario. Increase in prevalence of major depression disorders, rise in government initiatives in creating awareness about depression drugs, and growth in geriatric population across the world are expected to drive the depression drugs market during the forecast period.

The report on the global depression drugs market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information on various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises product pipeline analysis to help understand the scope of the market. The section also provides market share analysis in terms of segments, geography and key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global depression drugs market.

The global depression drugs market has been classified on the basis of drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market has been categorized into atypical antipsychotics, serotonin–norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, central nervous system (CNS) stimulant, and others. In terms of disease type, the market has been classified into major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor induced, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global depression drugs market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in those regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players operating in the global depression drugs market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Allergan USA, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

The global depression drugs market has been segmented as below:

Global Depression Drugs Market, by Drug Class



– Atypical antipsychotics

– Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors

– Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

– CNS stimulants

– Others (Benzodiazepines and miscellaneous antidepressants)

Global Depression Drugs Market, by Disease Type

– Major depressive disorders

– Schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder (manic depression)

– SSRI induced

– Others (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders)

Global Depression Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

– Hospital pharmacies

– Retail pharmacies

– Online pharmacies

Global Depression Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

