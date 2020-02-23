Global General Insurance Market Key Takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2023
General Insurance including automobile and homeowners policies, provide payments depending on the loss from a particular financial event.
Scope of the Report:
The global General insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of General insurance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the General insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the General insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Motor Insurance
Travel Insurance:
Home Insurance
Commercial Insurance
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: General insurance Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global General insurance Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global General insurance Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America General insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe General insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific General insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America General insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue General insurance by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global General insurance Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global General insurance Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global General insurance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
