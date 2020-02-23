Global High-performance Industrial Doors Market Investment Feasibility, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Industry Chain Structure

High-performance Industrial Doors mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available.

This report focuses on High-performance Industrial Doors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-performance Industrial Doors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

TNR Doors

TMI

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others

Segment by Application

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

