Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Trends, Shares, Prolific Company Investments & Leading Manufacturer Analysis
The report starts with an executive summary that presents key findings related to the infection surveillance solution market such as pertinent market numbers and the CAGR from 2017 till 2025, and market forecast numbers related to various segments by component, by deployment type and by end user. The executive summary also lists the region-wise CAGR and the market value of the infection surveillance solution market in the year 2017 and 2025. At the end of the executive summary, there is a list of various drivers, restraints and trends operating in the global infection surveillance solution market that gives a cursory overview of the factors influencing the growth of this market.
In addition, there is a list of prominent market players operating in the global infection surveillance solution market. After the executive summary, there is a section on market introduction that defines infection surveillance solutions and the capabilities of this software. The market introduction also consists of the definitions of various end users in the infection surveillance solution market.
Market Taxonomy
By Component
Software
Services
Implementation
Support & Maintenance
Training & Consulting
By Deployment Type
On-Premise
Web-Based
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Service Centers
Specialty Centers
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
After the market taxonomy, a market overview of the global infection surveillance solution market is presented, which is followed by a detailed and comprehensive section on the key market dynamics. In this section, the drivers, restraints and opportunities operating in the global infection surveillance solution market are discussed in detail and all the factors that encourage the growth of infection surveillance solutions as well as hamper the growth of this market are listed and a detailed explanation for the same is provided. After this section, a value chain analysis of the global infection surveillance solution market is given. This is followed by global infection surveillance solution market value analysis for 2013-2016 and forecast for 2017-2025.
Company Profiles
Becton Dickson & Company
Baxter International
Premier, Inc.
Truven Health Analytics Inc. (IBM Watson)
Gojo Industries, Inc.
RL Solutions
Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Vigilanz Corporation
Atlas Medical Software (Rpoer Technologies)
Quantros, Inc.
BD Diagnostics
ICNet Systems, Inc. (Baxter International)
Vecna Technologies, Inc.
bioMerieux, Inc.
Hygreen Inc.
Emerald Health Information Systems Ltd
DEB Group Ltd.
Iatric Systems, Inc.
