Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market 2019 Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2024

IT Vendor Risk Management (VRM) is the process of ensuring that the use of external IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties) does not create unacceptable potential for business disruption or have a negative impact on business performance. IT VRM solutions support enterprises that have to assess, monitor and manage their exposure to risks arising from their use of third parties that provide IT products and services or that have access to their information. Some solutions’ capabilities extend to fourth parties and subcontractors — a feature increasingly important to customers.

Scope of the Report:

The global IT Vendor Risk Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Vendor Risk Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IT Vendor Risk Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Vendor Risk Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Security Scorecard

BitSight

Dell Technologies(RSA)

Processllnity

Rsam

Prevalent

Aravo

Quantivate

SAI Global

LockPath

RiskVision (Formerly Agiliance)

MetricStream

Hiperos

Modulo

Fortrex Technologies

Brinqa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: IT Vendor Risk Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IT Vendor Risk Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure IT Vendor Risk Management Picture

Table Product Specifications of IT Vendor Risk Management

Table Global IT Vendor Risk Management and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Cloud-based Picture

Figure On-premises Picture

Table Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2014-2024)

Figure IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Manufacturing Picture

Figure Retail Picture

Figure Financial Picture

Figure Government Picture

Figure Others Picture

Table Global Market IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2014-2024

Figure North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Middle East and Africa IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

