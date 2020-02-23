Global Lteadvanced Test Equipment Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

LTE (Long-Term Evolution) advanced is a wireless communication standard and a major advancement to the existing LTE standards. The advantage of LTE advanced standard over LTE standard is its ability to optimize and use advanced topology networks, thereby improving communications and ensuring proper utilization of network resources. Another advantage is the ability to introduce multicarrier to support high data rates of up to 100 MHz. LTE-advanced test equipment are monitoring and test tools that ensures mobility, interoperability and high quality services of LTE advanced standards in wireless communications. The LTE-advanced test equipment market is segmented on the basis of products into network tester, simulation instrument, drive test tool, air interface monitoring, vector signal generator, sweep generator, protocol conformance test instrument, and terminal radio communication tester among others.

The increasing transfer of data rates is the major factor fuelling the growth of LTE-advanced test equipment market. Now-a-days consumers are looking to perform various tasks such as bill payment and other work related tasks while on the move. This leads to increased mobile data traffic and puts pressure on service providers of wireless networks for improved efficiencies. This triggers the need for the deployment of effective LTE-advanced test equipment to test performance and conformity with the standards. Such testing methods ensure high quality services and efficient use of LTE-advanced standards, thereby contributing to the growth of LTE-advanced test equipment market. Another factor fuelling the growth of LTE-advanced test equipment market is the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT). This has further led to increased data transfer encouraging network operators to efficiently utilize the available resources so as to increase data rates. This gives rise to the stiff competition among the network operators for deployment of efficient LTE-advanced test equipment so as to efficiently expand the available wireless networks, thereby fuelling the growth of test equipment market.

However, the compatibility issue of LTE-advanced terminal with LTE is adversely affecting the growth of this market. An LTE-advanced station’s performance is affected in situations of backward compatibility of base stations with LTE. Due to such a limitation, the service providers are reluctant in investing for LTE-advanced standards from LTE. This limited use of LTE-advanced standards restricts the growth of LTE-advanced test equipment market. Another roadblock to the growth of the LTE advanced test equipment market is the high investment required for Research and Development (R&D) so as to keep them abreast with changes in the technology. s. Also, the degree of complexities in integrating multiple technologies at various frequency bands makes the new entrants unaffordable, thereby restraining the growth of this market.

To overcome the limitations in existing services, the major players in the market are introducing solutions to meet the advanced testing configurations. For instance, Azimuth Systems, Inc., one of the major players in the market recently launched ACE RNX testing platform. This platform enables customers to implement and execute complex multi-link test cases during the development and deployment of next generation wireless technologies such as LTE-advanced. Some of the other players in the market are AT&T Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, LM Ericsson and Huwei Technologies Co. Ltd.