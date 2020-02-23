Global Market for Frameless Brushless Dc Motors Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period

Global Market Forecast

According to Persistence Market Research, the global frameless brushless DC motor market is estimated to be valued at almost US$ 8,400 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of about US$ 12,000 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6% over the 2017-2025 period. This significant growth is likely to be influenced by several key trends expected to emerge in the global frameless brushless DC motor market in the coming years.

Key trends impacting the global market

There are several aspects that influence the global market scenario. Several trends and opportunities have been observed in different regions and in different application areas. The market witnesses wide adoption of high performance cars especially in the developing countries and hence manufacturers are focusing primarily on providing an entire range of frameless brushless DC motors for this purpose. Moreover, there is a large presence of local and regional players and the number is still rising. The strategic collaborations taking place to achieve regional advantage is a key trend observed in this market. The light weight of frameless brushless DC motors adds more value to their use and adoption. This is one of the aspects driving the global market. Another trend observed in this market is that many companies are focusing on higher efficiency and low energy consumption, which is possible with the help of frameless brushless DC motors. Moreover, the increasing use of robots owing to increased automation requires these motors, accelerating their use even further. The attractiveness of these motors can be credited to their longer life cycle and high efficiency due to less weight.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14437

Regional overview of the global frameless brushless DC motor market

Asia Pacific (APAC) region seems to have good growth potential and in the coming years is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% by value and 4.9% by volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in China and Japan. Investing in Asia Pacific seems to be an intelligent move towards achieving profitable expansion. Following Asia Pacific, North America is second in line as far as lucrativeness of the market is concerned. The North America regional market is poised to reflect a value CAGR of 4.9% and by volume a CAGR of 4.2% in the period 2017-2025. United States and Canada are major contributors in terms of demand generation in North America. Europe is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, China seems to show the highest growth rate followed by Japan and India.

Market analysis of the application segment

The medical devices segment by application type is poised to grow at a significant rate showing a CAGR of 5.1% by value and a CAGR of 4.6% by volume. The robotics segment seems to occupy second place in terms of growth rate showing a CAGR of 5.0% by value and CAGR of 4.2% by volume. The global frameless brushless DC motor market growth rate by application is also impacted by the printers and scanners segment. The robotics segment will create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 590 Mn in the forecasted period. The medical devices and printers and scanners segments will record incremental opportunity of more than US$ 955 Mn and more than US$ 400 Mn respectively.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14437

A few observations pertaining to market performance of the application segment