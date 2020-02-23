Global Medical Lasers Market Overview, Shares, Revenue, Sales & Recent Developments
The global market for medical lasers reached nearly $5.0 billion in 2016. This market is expected to increase from $5.6 billion in 2016 to nearly $11.5 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% for 2017-2022.
Therapeutic market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2017 to nearly $7.4 billion at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 through 2022.
Diagnostic market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2017 to $4.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2017 through 2022.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Basic Concepts
History of Medical Lasers
Effects of Lasers on Human Tissue
Medical Treatments Using Lasers
Laser Principles
Components of Lasers
Energy Source
Lasing Medium
Optical Resonator
List of Table
Summary Table : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by End Use, Through 2022
Table 1 : Common Types of Medical Laser Treatments
Table 2 : Suppliers of Ophthalmic Lasers
Table 3 : Suppliers of Surgical Lasers
Table 4 : Suppliers of Cosmetic Lasers
Table 5 : Suppliers of Dental Lasers
Table 6 : Suppliers of Veterinary Lasers
Table 7 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by End Use, Through 2022
Table 8 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by Application, Through 2022
Table 9 : Leading Medical Laser Procedures in Terms of Equipment Spending, 2016 and 2022
Table 10 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by Type of Laser Technology, Through 2022
Table 11 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by Region, Through 2022
Table 12 : U.S./Canadian Market for Medical Lasers, by Type of Laser, Through 2022
Table 13 : U.S./Canadian Market for Laser Devices Used in Ophthalmology, Through 2022
Table 14 : U.S./Canadian Market for Diagnostic Laser Devices Used in Ophthalmology, Through 2022
