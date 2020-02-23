Global Medical Lasers Market Overview, Shares, Revenue, Sales & Recent Developments

The global market for medical lasers reached nearly $5.0 billion in 2016. This market is expected to increase from $5.6 billion in 2016 to nearly $11.5 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% for 2017-2022.

Therapeutic market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2017 to nearly $7.4 billion at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 through 2022.

Diagnostic market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2017 to $4.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2017 through 2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377163

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Basic Concepts

History of Medical Lasers

Effects of Lasers on Human Tissue

Medical Treatments Using Lasers

Laser Principles

Components of Lasers

Energy Source

Lasing Medium

Optical Resonator

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-markets-and-technologies-for-medical-lasers-report.html/toc

List of Table

Summary Table : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by End Use, Through 2022

Table 1 : Common Types of Medical Laser Treatments

Table 2 : Suppliers of Ophthalmic Lasers

Table 3 : Suppliers of Surgical Lasers

Table 4 : Suppliers of Cosmetic Lasers

Table 5 : Suppliers of Dental Lasers

Table 6 : Suppliers of Veterinary Lasers

Table 7 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by End Use, Through 2022

Table 8 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by Application, Through 2022

Table 9 : Leading Medical Laser Procedures in Terms of Equipment Spending, 2016 and 2022

Table 10 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by Type of Laser Technology, Through 2022

Table 11 : Global Market for Medical Lasers, by Region, Through 2022

Table 12 : U.S./Canadian Market for Medical Lasers, by Type of Laser, Through 2022

Table 13 : U.S./Canadian Market for Laser Devices Used in Ophthalmology, Through 2022

Table 14 : U.S./Canadian Market for Diagnostic Laser Devices Used in Ophthalmology, Through 2022

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1377163

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in