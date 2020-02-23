Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet Market to hit 2840 million US$ by 2025: QY Research, Inc.

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet market.

The global Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet market is valued at 1830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet (ADC) is a computerized drug storage device or cabinet designed for hospitals. ADCs allow medications to be stored and dispensed near the point of care while controlling and tracking drug distribution.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in the United States and Japan. In the United States, transnational companies, like BD and Omnicell, are taking a leading share in this area. As to Japan, Takazono has become a global leader.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to medical industry, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet starch will increase.

This report focuses on Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet Market are:

BD

Omnicell

Takazono

TOSHO

Willach Group

YUYAMA

Aesynt

Cerner

Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

General Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet (General ADCs)

Tablet ADCs

Dose ADCs

Vial ADCs

Major Application as follows:

Hospital

Retail pharmacies

Other

