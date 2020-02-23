Global Network Packet Broker Market 2019-2025| Motadata, CALIENT, NetScout, APCON, Network Critical, Big Switch Networks
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the network packet broker market during 20182023. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the market for NPBs.
Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for NPBs. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers. These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.
The global Network Packet Broker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Network Packet Broker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Packet Broker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gigamon
NetScout
Ixia
APCON
VIAVI Solutions
Cisco
Garland Technology
Broadcom
Juniper Networks
Big Switch Networks
Zenoss
Network Critical
Corvil
CALIENT
Netgear
Motadata
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
1 and 10 Gbps
40 Gbps
100 Gbps
Segment by Application
Enterprises
Service Providers
Government Organizations
