Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Shares, Popularity, Development, Trends & Key Benefits

In this report, the global non-alcoholic beverages market has been segmented on the basis of product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region to present a comprehensive picture of the consumption and revenue growth of non-alcoholic beverages across the globe. During the research process, we have taken into account the various factors likely to influence the global non-alcoholic beverages market for a duration of 10 years from 2017 to 2027. Our forecast assumptions for this period are based on a historical study of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the period 2012 to 2016, which serves as a benchmark for estimating the volume projections and revenue size of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the said period of study.

The executive summary captures the gist of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the benefit of our readers, who can get a bird’s eye view of the global non-alcoholic beverages market ecosystem in a nutshell in this section. The executive summary comprises a market overview and our analysis and recommendations. The market introduction section comprises the market definition and taxonomy. In the market overview chapter, we focus on the forecast factors, the global non-alcoholic beverages market value chain, and import and export trends governing the global non-alcoholic beverages market. The next section presents the global non-alcoholic beverages market analysis scenario with market volume analysis and market value and absolute $ opportunity analysis. The next few sections detail the global non-alcoholic beverages market forecast and market attractiveness analysis by product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region. This is followed by the regional forecasts of the non-alcoholic beverages market. Here, we highlight the regional market dynamics and impact analysis of the regional drivers, restraints, and trends.

One of the key sections of the report features the competitive landscape of the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Here, we have profiled some of the key players with a presence in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. This section is intended to serve as a dashboard view of the competition present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Our aim is to help new market entrants as well as existing stakeholders understand the level of competition present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. We have covered the different companies’ business overview, key financials, growth strategies, and recent market developments to present a clear picture of the key player market structure.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Taxonomy

Product Type

Carbonated

Aerated Drinks

Low/Zero Calorie Drinks

Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks

Others

Non-Carbonated

Fruit Juice

Vegetable Juice

Plant Extract Juices

Fermented Drinks

RTD Beverages

RTD Tea

RTD Coffee

Hot Drinks

Tea

Coffee

Others

Sports & Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Functional Beverages

Dairy Based Beverages

Fruit and Vegetable Punch

Sherbet and Other Local Drinks

Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

Tea

Coffee

Milk

Cocoa/Chocolate

Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts

Microbial Extracts

Nuts

Soybean

Floral Extracts

Colorants

Sweeteners

Flavors

Preservatives

CO2

Water

Packaging

Bottles

PET Bottles

HDPE Bottles

Glass Bottles

Metal Can

Liquid Carton

Slim Plastic Containers

Pouch

Tetra Pak

